Adelaide Crows CEO Andrew Fagan Discusses The Style of Coach The Club Is Searching For

Adelaide Crows CEO Andrew Fagan has discussed the style of coach the Club is on the look out for, and the review that the footy club is currently going through.

Following a second consecutive season where the Crows have missed playing finals, the club is currently undergoing an external and internal review.

Last week, coach Don Pyke stepped down from his role, with the club on the lookout for his replacement.

This afternoon, Andrew Fagan spoke to Jars & Louie on Triple M Adelaide to discuss the review panel the Club has put in place to find their next coach, and explained why both he and Mark Ricciuto are on that panel.

