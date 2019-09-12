Tasmania Dominates at the Australian Food Awards

In the top spot on the night was Tasmanian Quality Meats, which managed to win both the Champion Australian Meat and Champion Australian Product awards.

“We’d seen success other companies had had entering in awards, it’s a bit of fun and it’s a good time to show off your produce. We didn’t enter it with too many expectations and we’ve come out with a win,” said domestic sales manager Matt Lang.

“We know that we’ve got a good product and now we can go back and say that, according to this, we have the best product.”

Among the other winners were Van Diemens Land Creamery and their Pepperberry and Leatherwood Honey Ice Cream, Rocky Gardens with a Whiskey Marmalade which won top preserve, and the Tasmanian based Australian Honey Products with their GMO-free Cradle Mountain Honey.

Sales and marketing representative, Carly Palmer says the Van Diemens Land Creamery has a quality over profit philosophy which made them enter.

“We entered as a benchmark we can set ourselves against. It’s really nice that that keep making products as best we can.”

The Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria hosts the AFA yearly with prizes stretching across 10 categories and 14 coveted Champion spots.