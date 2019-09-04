BUSHFIRE: Residents On High Alert As Blaze Burns South Of Canungra

Fire crews out in force

4 September 2019

A large bushfire is still burning in the Gold Coast Hinterland putting residents south of Canungra on high alert.

The warning for the blaze at Sarabah was at a Watch And Act but the hot and windy conditions were expected to worsen throughout the day.

The fire was burning between Sarabah Road and Upper Coomera Road.

People living in the area have been told to be ready to leave in case the situation deteriorates and follow their bushfire survival plans.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warn they may not be able to protect every property, with an aircraft deployed to the scene to help fight the blaze.

