One of Australia's most loved songs, The Boys Light Up celebrates 40 next year and James Reyne is hitting the road to celebrate.

‘The Boys Light Up’ was written by James Reyne, and featured on the album of the same name, released in 1980 on EMI. It was Australian Crawl’s debut album and also featured ‘Indisposed’, ‘Downhearted’, ‘Beautiful People’ and ‘Hoochie Gucci Fiorucci Mama’.

James reflected on the song today, saying, “ Boys Light Up is turning 40! By Jove, who woulda thunk it. If I’d known what gave it legs I would’ve bottled it and drunk it. And I’m delighted that so many take this song into their hearts ‘cause it never really was a hit - it just SCRAPED into the charts. But it seems to hit a nerve, a chord, a nail, a bell, a spot ‘cause I tell ya, we don’t play it I’m likely to get shot! Or met by blokes in car-parks full of vinegar and piss who wanna know what game I’m playing, wanna know, “What game is this?!” They say they’ve got it on the record on CD, 8-track, cassette and they drove 500 miles not to hear it! Most upset! So, we’re coming to your town to celebrate it’s Come-Of-Age - bring all your bells and whistles ‘cause we’ll be BLISTERING the stage. There’ll be thrills and there’ll be spills as we fill that ROCKING cup ‘cause those Boys are turning 40 so c’mon and light them up!!”

Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate 40 years of ‘The Boys Light Up’ with James Reyne and his incredible band of musicians - grab your tickets now!

JAMES REYNE – THE BOYS LIGHT UP 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR PRESENTED BY Triple M

Tickets on sale now:

Fri October 30, Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong

Fri October 30, Anita's Theatre, Wollongong

Sat October 31, Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Sat November 7 Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Sat November 14, Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Fri November 20, Astor, Perth

Sat November 21, Astor, Perth

Fri November 27, The Tivoli, Brisbane & Sat November 28

https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/event/130056D98FE243D7 Fri November 20, Astor, Perth

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=REYNEAST20

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=REYNEAST20 Sat November 21, Astor, Perth

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=REYNEAST20

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=REYNEAST20 Fri November 27, The Tivoli, Brisbane & Sat November 28

https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/event/130056E2D91685BB

