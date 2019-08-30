Did The Struts Just Spill The Beans On AC/DC's World Tour?

When The Struts were in Australia for their YOUNG&DANGEROUS tour this week we gave them the keys to take over Triple M playing their favourite songs and telling stories from touring with the world's biggest bands.

When talking about bands they haven't tour with yet, The Struts want to hit the road with Aussie rock legends AC/DC, with the band's singer Luke Spiller spilling the news on tour news replying; "I heard they're going on tour next year... wouldn't it be great if they came here and we got to open up for them".



Catch up on the interview:

Although there's been whispers all year of new music and a world tour from AC/DC nothing has been announced.

Watch this space, we'd love to see The Struts open for AC/DC on their world tour.

