Dr Rohan White Says He Doesn't Think Jordan De Goey Will Play If Collingwood Make The Grand Final

Dr Rowan White has predicted that Collingwood spear head Jordan De Goey won't be able to recover from his hamstring injury in time for a potential grand final.

De Goey re-injured his right hamstring during the club's qualifying final win over Geelong two weeks ago and last week spent time in Germany getting special treatment.

Speaking on the Friday Huddle, Dr White also gave an explanation of the rare treatment methods which De Goey underwent.

"I've got to say, I think it's a long shot for him to play in a grand final," Dr White said.

"It's a recurrent hamstring."

"Collingwood might be a little gun shy."

"They don't want to get another recurrent hamstring situation."