Joining The Rush Hour Adelaide this afternoon, Eddie McGuire threw up a potential smokey for tonight's Brownlow Medal.

Eddie says that based on Champion Data's research, Collingwood midfielder Adam Treloar could be claiming the prestigious award in a few hours time ahead of favourites Patrick Dangerfield, Lachie Neale and Marcus Bontempelli.

LISTEN HERE

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!