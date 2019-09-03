Experience Your Favourite Films Again With The Silver Screen Symphony

The Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra to bring us the Silver Screen in Symphony concert.

The performance will be taking place on Friday 22nd of November. Let get classy!

The orchestra will be led by guest conductor, Richard Davis who will ensure you experience the magic of music and film all over again. Some of your favourite movies will come to life through the live orchestra performance. You'll hear classic music moments from blockbusters Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean. Even superhero films will get their time with Batman and Superman music.

It may not be the music we needed right now, but it's the music we certainly deserve.

This isn't just for adults, there's going to be something to excite the kiddies as well. So bring along the whole family!

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, but get in quick because seats will go fast!