Festa Italiana

Join in for a weekend celebration of Merredin’s Italian History.

Friday 18 October

– 11:30am – Morning Melodies at Cummins Theatre – $15 with Morning Tea included

– 6:30pm – Elders Golden Sausage Competition at Cummins Theatre – $5 entry fee with tastings

Saturday 19 October

– 10am – 4pm – Italian activities at Leisure Centre – FREE event with Soccer, Boccee, Card games, cooking demonstrations and entertainment

– 7pm – Italian Dinner at Cummins Theatre – Tickets $30 with 3 course meal and entertainment – bookings essential tickets available online or in person at Central Wheatbelt Visitor Centre or Cummins Theatre

Sunday 20 October

– 11:30am – Light Luncheon at Cummins Theatre, cost tba

Enquiries contact Hannah at Shire of Merredin on 9041 1611

Location

Cummins Theatre, Bates Street Merredin