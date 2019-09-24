Fire Has Damaged A Balingup Tavern

The historic Balingup Tavern has been damaged after a fire started early Monday morning.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but there does appear to be a lot of damage. Sorry guys, looks like the historic building will be out of action for a while!

Manjimup-Bridgetown Times reported damage costs sit around $200,000. The fire reportedly started in the dry store area and spread into the kitchen, but it isn't being treated as suspicious.

The tavern's manager has come out and said they won't be opening up for some time while they get the building back into working order.

At least no one got hurt!

