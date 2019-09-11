Gavin Rossdale On Bush's Overdue Return To Australia

Joining the Under The Southern Stars festival tour in 2020, Bush are well overdue for an Australian visit.

Currently touring with the newly reunited LIVE, the two rock bands are making their Australian return in 2020 on the Under The Southern Stars national tour, with Stone Temple Pilots, Rose Tattoo and more.

Talking to Becko for Triple M Classic Rock Digital Bush's frontman Gavin Rossdale told us he's been itching to come back to Australia since their last tour 5 years ago, saying: "I don't know what's up with Australia... we did these side shows it's amazing, 5 years later it's happening".

Under The Southern Stars is more than just a music festival, with the Under The Southern Stars Village with carnival rides and markets stalls.

Triple M Classic Rock Digital presents: UNDER THE SOUTHERN STARS 2020

Friday, April 3: Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry NSW

Saturday, April 4: The Crescent, Parramatta Park, NSW

Sunday, April 5: The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW

Thursday, April 9: Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Saturday, April 11: Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Mornington VIC

Sunday, April 12: Showgrounds, Yarrawonga VIC

Monday, April 13: Bonython Park, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, April 15: HBF Stadium, Perth WA - Not a UTSS Festival Date

Friday, April 17: Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, April 18: Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, April 19: Foreshore Park, Newcastle NSW

Strictly Limited VIP Tickets will be available for all shows (excluding Perth)

VIP Tickets include: VIP Lanyard& Fast track Entry in the event, Dedicated VIP Bar, Grazing table & VIP Toilets

