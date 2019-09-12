Good News Ya’ll: The Dolly Parton Musical Is Coming To Australia

For all those who have tumbled out of bed, stumbled to the kitchen and poured themselves a cup of ambition on this fine Thursday only to be stuck in an office all day waiting for something to look forward to, we have some news for you.

THE Dolly Parton has today announced that her smash-hit musical 9 to 5 The Musical will be coming to Sydney next year!

The music will open at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in April 2020, with tickets set to go on sale tomorrow.

“I am beyond excited to be bringing this show to Australia,” Dolly said.

“The response from the UK to 9 to 5 The Musical has been incredible. The overwhelmingly positive fan reaction to this universal story tickles every rhinestone on my body! I can't wait for more people throughout Australia to have a good ole singalong, and the time of your life.”



And of course, all the music and lyrics are brought to us by the Queen of country herself.







NSW Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said securing 9 to 5 The Musical for Sydney is a big win for the NSW visitor economy.



“Dolly Parton is embedded in global pop culture, so I am delighted NSW has secured this Australian premiere of 9 to 5 The Musical.” Mr Ayres said.

“Major events like this are crucial in helping to drive significant levels of visitation to our State, which in turn turbocharges local economies, generates jobs and drives investment. We anticipate that this season of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will attract more than 27,000 visitors to Sydney who will stay more than 73,800 nights and spend close to $23 million.”

The Details:

Venue: Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Season: From 21 April 2020

Performance Times: Wed-Thu 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm

Prices:From $59.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: Tickets on sale from Friday 13 September at 4pm from ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

You can sign up to the waitlist here!

