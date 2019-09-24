Grinspoon Are Writing New Music, But Don't Expect To Hear It Anytime Soon

Joining Triple M Adelaide's Roo & Ditts this morning, Grinspoon's energetic frontman Phil Jamieson revealed the band are working on new music.

Chatting to the show ahead of Grinspoon's Chemical Hearts national tour that kicks off next month Phil revealed the band have been working on new material, but don't expect to hear it anytime soon, with Phil revealing; "We're always writing... there's material floating around, if it ever see's the light of day it'll be a miracle".

GRINSPOON ‘CHEMICAL HEARTS’ NATIONAL TOUR

with special guests The Hard Aches, Gooch Palms and Bugs.

FRI 11 OCT | METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE WA | 18+ Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

SAT 12 OCT | METRO CITY, PERTH WA | 18+ Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

TUES 15 OCT | THE FORUM, MELBOURNE VIC | 18+ **NEW SHOW** Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

WED 16 OCT | THE FORUM, MELBOURNE VIC | 18+ **SOLD OUT** Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

FRI 18 OCT | UC REFECTORY, CANBERRA ACT | 18+ Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

SAT 19 OCT | WAVES, WOLLONGONG NSW | 18+ **NEW SHOW** Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

WED 23 OCT | ODEON THEATRE, HOBART TAS | 18+ **SOLD OUT** Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

SAT 26 OCT | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE THEATRE, ADELAIDE SA | AA Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

THURS 31 OCT | WAVES, WOLLONGONG NSW | 18+ **SOLD OUT** Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

FRI 1 NOV | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, NEWCASTLE NSW | AA Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

SAT 2 NOV | HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY NSW | AA Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

THURS 7 NOV | THE STAR BROADBEACH, GOLD COAST QLD | 18+ Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

FRI 8 NOV | THE FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE QLD | 18+ **SOLD OUT** Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

SAT 9 NOV | THE FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE QLD | 18+ **NEW SHOW** Tickets available from http://www.grinspoon.com.au/

The Chemical Hearts vinyl record will be available October 11 and available for pre-order now.

