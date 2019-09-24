Grinspoon Are Writing New Music, But Don't Expect To Hear It Anytime Soon

Grinspoon

Joining Triple M Adelaide's Roo & Ditts this morning, Grinspoon's energetic frontman Phil Jamieson revealed the band are working on new music.

Chatting to the show ahead of Grinspoon's Chemical Hearts national tour that kicks off next month Phil revealed the band have been working on new material, but don't expect to hear it anytime soon, with Phil revealing; "We're always writing... there's material floating around, if it ever see's the light of day it'll be a miracle".

Catch up on the full interview:

You can hear Grinspoon's classic Aussie rock tunes LIVE next month on the Chemical Hearts national tour.

GRINSPOON ‘CHEMICAL HEARTS’ NATIONAL TOUR
with special guests The Hard Aches, Gooch Palms and Bugs. 

Tickets  www.grinspoon.com.au

The Chemical Hearts vinyl record will be available October 11 and available for pre-order now.

