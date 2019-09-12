Wild Weather Causes Widespread Damage across Hobart

More than 38 homes and buildings have had to be attended by the State Emergency Service after gusts of more than 110km/h caused extensive damage.

“Forecast damaging winds were realised in several areas of the south overnight, with SES crews kept busy with requests for assistance,” said SES Regional Officer Mark Dance.

“I encourage all members of the community to be aware of weather forecasts and prepare when severe weather is predicted.”

Goulburn Street Primary School experienced severe damage from the weather with parts of the roof left covering Forest Road after being lost to the wind last night.

The school was closed for the day today and will not reopen until Monday, the Department of Education has said that alternative arrangements will be made for classes displaced by the damage.

Many residents of Southern Tasmania have experienced power outages because of the weather, with around 4000 people losing power at the peak of outages.

As of 4pm, five communities are still affected to the south of Hobart, most are set to have power returned between 5pm and 6:30pm this evening but Sandfly, Campania, Orielton, and Richmond have still not been given an estimate of when electricity will be restored.

The State Emergency Service continues to have volunteer crews on standby.

Take a listen to the breakdown of damage from this morning on Triple M's Dave Noonan Show with Al Plath