James Brayshaw On The Two Questions He Has For Chris Scott After Geelong’s Prelim Loss

Triple M Footy’s fearless leader James Brayshaw says he has two questions he’d like to ask Geelong coach Chris Scott in the wake of the Cats’ preliminary final loss to Richmond.

LISTEN HERE:

“I love the Scott Brothers, everyone knows that,” JB said on the Saturday Rub.

“I’m a very big fan of Chris Scott, [but] I’d love to sit there quietly and ask him two questions:

“Firstly, why didn’t (Mark) Blicavs go back to (Tom) Lynch when he was tearing the game to shreds?

“And secondly, why didn’t they put some time into Bachar Houli?

“Cause all he does is handball receive, that’s what he does.

“So if you’ve got someone who spends the whole time making sure he can’t do that, it would — to me anyway — take a great asset away from Richmond.”

Lynch was the dominant big man on the night, booting 5.1 with 12 score involvements and four contested marks out of 10, while Houli had 32 touches, nine rebound 50s and five inside 50s.

Wayne Carey agreed with JB’s assessment.

“The big one for me is Blicavs,” Duck said.

“They’re a better defensive unit when he’s down back.”

