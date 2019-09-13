Joey Montagna Shares His Favourite Memories Of Spud Frawley

Former St Kilda star Joey Montagna filled in for James Brayshaw on the Rush Hour today, and shared some of his favourite memories of Danny Frawley.

LISTEN HERE:

“Spud was doing some work with the defenders, and I got moved towards the back end of my career as a defender, and he was gonna take some spoiling and body work” Joey said.

“So I thought, well I better go down and learn how to do it.

“Well, as I’m wandering down you shoulda seen Spud! He was just pissing himself laughing!

“‘What are you doing Joey? What do you think you’re doing?’

“It was almost like he was affronted that someone like me would go down with the men’s department in the backline and learn how to spoil and learn how to do body work… but anyway, so we started trying to do this drill.

“I’d try and jump up into the punching bag and spoil, and obviously it wasn’t my greatest strength.

“Spud was just in stitches, and just sledging me… he just made everyone laugh.

“In the end, that’s what I never did it again… I felt embarrassed going down to the defenders.”

