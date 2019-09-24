Kellerberrin Show

The Kellerberrin Agricultural Show will be holding its 99th Show on Saturday 19th October 2019 at the Kellerberrin Greater Sports Ground. The committee has once again worked tirelessly to make this even possible. This year sees the committee managing to lock-in a number of awesome rides including an ice skating rink, local displays, stalls and a spectacular firework display to finish off the night. Let’s get behind our Show and make it family friendly fun day/night out.

For more information please don’t hesitate to contact:

Allie Steber – President

0427 051 514

Email: mindebooka@westnet.com.au