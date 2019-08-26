LISTEN | Billy's Strongly Worded Warning To The Aussie Batsmen & Umpire Joel Wilson

He's put them on notice!

26 August 2019

Article heading image for LISTEN | Billy's Strongly Worded Warning To The Aussie Batsmen & Umpire Joel Wilson

Billy Brownless has sprayed the Australian top order & under fire umpire Joel Wilson this afternoon on the Rush Hour. 

He wasn't happy that the Aussie batsmen didn't pile on the runs in the second innings, while Wilson came under fire for not giving Ben Stokes out with two runs to win. 

Bill was adamant that this wasn't one of his famous 'bakes', but it was pretty close! 

LISTEN HERE: 

 If you are after a bit more cricket chat after last night's disastrous performance, check out the Triple M cricket fan podcast below! 

