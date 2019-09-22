LISTEN | Jay Clark Says Eddie Betts Knocked Back A Three-Year Deal From The Suns

On yesterday’s Dead Set Legends, Jay Clark revealed that similarly to Shaun Burgoyne, Eddie Betts has knocked back a three-year contract offer from the Gold Coast Suns.

Jay believes that Eddie and his family are keen for him to move to Carlton, but he will need to accept a lesser offer than what he is currently earning at Adelaide, with the Crows refusing to pay any of his contract if he leaves.

