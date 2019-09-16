LISTEN | Tom Browne Explains How Greene And Hawkins Can Get Off

Tom Browne told The Hot Breakfast how Tom Hawkins and Toby Greene can be cleared to play in the preliminary finals.

Both Geelong and GWS haven’t yet appealed the sentences handed down by the MRO but Browne believes both clubs face an “uphill struggle” getting their players off.



“Hawkins best argument is that it was careless rather than intentional,” Browne says.

“…even if Greene argues it was low impact because the MRO can take into account Neale’s body language and the impact was more than negligible, he faces a difficult task.”

Browne also said it’s unlikely either would risk getting more weeks added to the sentence through their appeal.

