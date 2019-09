Last week’s Saturday Rub tribute to the legend that is Danny Frawley was massive, but we still had to leave some stuff out.

One of those things was the legendary audio of Spud trying to unmask the infamous footy Drink Stealer in 2010.

So today we found some time to dig it up and play it.

LISTEN HERE:

Some of Spud’s absolute finest work!

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!