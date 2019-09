We’ve put together the old Wolfpack — James Brayshaw, Garry Lyon, Brian Taylor and Damian Barrett — to run a special tribute to the legendary Danny Frawley today.

One of the brilliant pieces of audio we uncovered was Spud introducing the famous Golden Trumpet award.

LISTEN HERE:

To listen to the full catch up of the Saturday Rub special, download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play and subscribe to The Saturday Rub - it will be available as a podcast soon.