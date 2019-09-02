LIVE, Bush & Stone Temple Pilots Return To Australia For Under The Southern Stars National Tour

Australian festival series Under The Southern Stars are bringing together some of the world's best rock band for their 2020 tour.
Live, Bush and Stone Temple Pilots are heading the huge event, the first time these three bands are playing in Australia together with local legends Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary opening the show.
To announce the news, Triple M's Becko caught up with Bush's Gavin Rossdale, who hasn't toured Australia for 5 years.
Listen:
A celebration of decades of rock with LIVE celebrating 25 years of their iconic album Throwing Copper, 25 years since BUSH's debut Sixteen Stone and 25 years since Stone Temple Pilots Purple- one of the world's top selling-album of the 90s.
Under The Southern Stars is more than just a music festival, with the Under The Southern Stars Village with carnival rides and markets stalls.
Triple M Classic Rock Digital presents: UNDER THE SOUTHERN STARS 2020
Friday, April 3: Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry NSW
Saturday, April 4: The Crescent, Parramatta Park, NSW
Sunday, April 5: The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW
Thursday, April 9: Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
Saturday, April 11: Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Mornington VIC
Sunday, April 12: Showgrounds, Yarrawonga VIC
Monday, April 13: Bonython Park, Adelaide SA
Wednesday, April 15: HBF Stadium, Perth WA - Not a UTSS Festival Date
Friday, April 17: Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast QLD
Saturday, April 18: Riverstage, Brisbane QLD
Sunday, April 19: Foreshore Park, Newcastle NSW
Strictly Limited VIP Tickets will be available for all shows (excluding Perth)
VIP Tickets include: VIP Lanyard& Fast track Entry in the event, Dedicated VIP Bar, Grazing table & VIP Toilets
PRE SALE TICKETS Thursday, September 5 to Sunday, September 8
PUBLIC ONSALE Monday, September 9
Tickets for all events available from:
www.underthesouthernstars.com.au
*Transaction fees, processing fees and other charges may apply.
