The 2019 Mangowine Concert will be held on Saturday the 5th of October & this year will feature Cher, Rod Stewart & Freddie Mercury tribute shows.

Gates open at 4:30pm, entertainment starts 5pm. Adult entry $25 under 17s free, tickets available at the gate.

Free buses will again run from Nungarin and Merredin for the concert. Contact Central Wheatbelt Visitor Centre 9041 1666 for Merredin bookings. Nungarin bus contact Nungarin Community Resource Centre 9046 5400.

VIP Package Enquiries to Gary & Helen Coumbe – 9046 5037 or 0447 065 037

Mangowine Homestead, Karomin Road Nungarin