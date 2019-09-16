Melbourne's Tim Smith Announces His Retirement

Melbourne forward Tim Smith has hung up the boots.

The 28-year-old, who only strung together 13 games in three years due to injury, will retire because of that reason, believing his body can no longer string it together.

“I think this is the best opportunity for me and my family,” Smith told Melbourne Media.

“I’ll get to spend a lot more time with my daughter and my soon-to-be wife and really enjoy that aspect of my life.

“I’m not getting any younger and I don’t feel like my body can get what I want to get out of it.

“I don’t think my body can handle that demand anymore and I just felt like it was the right decision for myself, and it allows someone else to come in and have the opportunity like I’ve had.”