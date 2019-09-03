"Mick Fleetwood Was Like A Proud Uncle Introducing Neil Finn" Fleetwood Mac Live Review

Fleetwood Mac played the first of 4 shows in Melbourne on their current world tour and Triple M's Rosie went along to the massive Rod Laver gig.

Although rock fans around the world have been cautious ahead of the gigs because of the new lineup with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell, last night we were assured there was nothing to worry about, with the new members adding an extra layer to this already incredible live show.

The love amongst the band was contagious, with Rosie commenting on the pride drummer Mick Fleetwood has for new member, our very own (yes we're claiming him) Neil Finn, saying: "He was like a proud Uncle introducing Neil".

