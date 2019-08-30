Mick Thomas Explains Writing 'Father's Day' And Wil Anderson Goes Full Fanboy

Joining The Hot Breakfast for a special performance ahead of Father's Day this Sunday, Weddings, Parties, Anything's Mick Thomas performed the tear-jerker, ARIA award winning song Father's Day.

The performance brought our very own Rosie to tears, with Wil Anderson getting embarrassed confessing Mick Thomas is the only person he's sent fan mail to.

Talking about the origin of the song, Mick admits he wasn't a father at the time of writing the song, but was inspired by a roadie of the band. Lyrically relatable, you don't have to be a father to be moved by this classic Aussie tune.

Catch up on the interview:



Mick Thomas is touring with his band Roving Commission.

