Noel Gallagher Wants The Foo Fighters To Split Up

This is rock war we didn't expect to see.

This week the Foo Fighters asked fans at Reading Festival to petition to get Oasis back together (read more here), but Oasis' Noel Gallagher doesn't feel the same about the Fooies.

Playing in San Diego, the older Gallagher brother announced to the crowd he's petitioning to get the Foo Fighters to split up.

Watch:



Oasis haven't played together since 2009, with their public feud keeping us all amuse.



Will nice guy Dave Grohl respond? We're waiting to see how this one plays out.



Catch Noel Gallagher with the High Flying Birds when he supports U2 on their Australian tour.

