NRL All Stars return to the Gold Coast for the first time in ten years

A decade after the NRL All Stars clash was first launched right here on the Gold Coast, it's making its return!

The Australian Indigenous side will take on New Zealand's Mouri team in both men's and women's matches in the pre-season clash at Cbus Super Stadium on February 22.



Member for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon is expecting a big turn out.

"We expect the economic impact to be around $4 million for the Gold Coast and more than 20,000 visitor nights, so we're really expecting a number of people to come and support this match, we know they have the past," she said.

"I thinks it's just fantastic for young people to see this event here on the Gold Coast, particularly young indigenous people here in our community, to see so much support for this game".