Paddy Ryder Officially Requests Trade To St Kilda

Port Adelaide ruckman Paddy Ryder has informed the club he would like a trade to St Kilda.

The trade, which has been heavily speculated, will be finalised if a deal can be reached during the upcoming trade period.

The 31-year-old has played 243 games, 173 for Essendon and 70 for Port Adelaide, where he was an All-Australian in 2017.

PORT ADELAIDE STATEMENT:

The club will work with Ryder and his management to negotiate a deal that benefits all parties.

The NAB AFL trade period commences at 9am on Monday 7 October.