Pinjarra Bakery Takes Out Best Meat Pie In Australia

We all knew it, but now it's official... The Pinjarra Bakery has the BEST Meat Pies in Australia!

The iconic Bakery has been awarded with 14 golds, 3 silvers and 1 bronze in the Great Aussie Meat Pie Competition.

Jodie Pantaleo of Pinjarra Bakery said they were "completely blown away" by the results.

“We know our pies are the real deal, but to beat thousands of entries from incredible bakeries across Australia and come out on top- that’s no mean feat.” - Jodie Pantaleo

So if you're now craving a delish Aussie feed, you know where to go!

