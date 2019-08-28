Police release CCTV footage following Carrara shootings

Police are hoping to talk to a few men seen in the area around the time a Carrara home was shot at, twice in the past week.

Projectiles were fired at a place on John Francis Dr in the early hours of Thursday morning, and again on Monday.

Luckily the two people at home during both incidents weren't injured.

Detectives have now released CCTV footage showing two men leaving the scene directly after the first shooting, as well as footage of a man riding a pushbike towards the home just before the second.

Police are also appealing for anyone who might have dashcam footage in the vicinity of John Francis Drive, around the time of either incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police on Policelink on 131 444 or Crimes Stoppers on 1800 333 000.