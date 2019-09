A brand new music festival set to take place on the beach at Coolangatta now has a new home..

Promoters of Sand Tunes have agreed to move the two-day event in November to Metricon Stadium - following a public backlash on the southern end of the coast.

Locals and small businesses voicing their concerns about holding the event on the beach - worried about the impact it would have on the economy, the environment, and the region's reputation.