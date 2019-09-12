Sarabah Bushfire Still Burning With Advice Warnings In Effect

Firefighters are racing the clock to prepare hot spots in the Gold Coast Hinterland for more dry, warm weather tomorrow and over the weekend.

Advice warning levels were in effect for several communities including Sarabah, Clagiraba, Binna Burra, O'Reilly and Beechmont as of 9.20am on Thursday.

Many crews have been enjoying some time off amid the easing conditions.

Rural Fire Service area Director Kaye Healing confirmed they'll welcome more fire crews from interstate to help out.

"We've got about 50 crews to come in and they'll start work tomorrow," said Healing.

"We have a window of opportunity over the next three, four days, possibly five days, to really blacken this fire out."

A combined 118 blazes were burning across Queensland and New South Wales with 26 homes destroyed.

There are fears the weather conditions could worsen over the weekend.