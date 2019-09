The Car & Bike Show and Swap Meet has not only old and new cars and bikes, but swap meet, market stalls and entertainment – there’s something for everyone!

Gates open 10am entry gold coin donation

Live music Deb Edson starting 4pm, K7 Band 7:30pm til late

Free camping available at rear of oval.

For Further information visit www.yilgarnmotoringenthusiasts.com

Location

Southern Cross Oval, Spica Street