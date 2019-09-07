Crichton Takes Out Thrilling Hayward Medal, Tie For Marino Medal

Jesse Crichton has been voted by the umpires as the best and fairest in the South West Football League for 2019, taking out the Hayward Medal.

Crichton winning the count by 3 votes on 22 with four players finishing in a tie for second.

Recent pick up for Carey Park, Rory O'Brien finished on 19 votes, along with 3 former Hayward Medallists - Jace Cormack from Donnybrook (2016), Mitch Lynn from Augusta-Margaret River (2018) and Jesse Gribble from Bunbury (2014).

There was a chance of all five finishing with in a tie, but Crichton picked up three votes in the final round to win the count.

Crichton now turns his attention to the HBL Lions' second semi final against the Eaton Boomers on Sunday, which will be live on Triple M from 2pm.

The Nola Marino Medal count also went down to the wire, with a tie at the top.

Fleur Parker from the Harvey Bulls and Ebony Bilcich from South Bunbury were level after the 17 rounds with 21 votes apiece.

Parker is a trail blazer in the South West women's competition representing the Harvey Bulls in the first three seasons, including being in the Grand Finals for 2017 and 2018.

While Bilcich has been sharing duties as captain at South Bunbury, while also playing for the South West Slammers in the SBL.

Both Parker and Bilcich finished 3 votes clear of Ruby Mahoney from Bunbury.

Major Winners