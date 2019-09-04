The Can't-Miss Concert For All Country Music Fans Coming To Gladstone This September

One of Australia's most diverse artists Darren Coggan is heading to CQ with his new show 'Like A Rhinestone Cowboy - The Best Of Glen Campbell' this month!

The show honours music icon Glen Campbell, who inspired Darren from a young age.

“I had the honour of touring with Glen on his Australian tour in 1997 and heard first-hand some of the many stories and anecdotes that we share with our audience.” - Darren Coggan

Darren will appear at Gladstone Entertainment Centre on Sunday 29th September. Get your tickets HERE.