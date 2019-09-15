The MRO Has Explained Toby Greene's Suspension

One week for Toby

15 September 2019

Article heading image for The MRO Has Explained Toby Greene's Suspension

The MRO has just confirmed that Toby Greene has been offered a one-week suspension for making unreasonable or unnecessary contact to the eye region of Lachie Neale.

The AFL's official statement outlined the following:

"Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct with Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction."

The MRO also outlined that Charlie Cameron and Dayne Zorko have been offered fines; Cameron has been charged with engaging in rough conduct against Zac Williams, while Zorko had been charged with striking Shane Mumford.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

GWS Giants
GWS Giants
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs