Tom Browne On The “Smoky” For The Adelaide Coaching Job

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter dropped some mail regarding a “smoky” for the vacant Adelaide coaching job this morning.

Browne said that Scott Burns is still the prime candidate for the job, but there is potential for the “prominent SANFL coach” to get the role.

“He’s being regarded as a bit like Chris Fagan,” Brown said.

“On the short list of four, Scott Burns [is] still the most prominent candidate.”

