Tom Browne’s Update On Isaac Smith’s Future

Tom Browne has given an update on Hawthorn winger Isaac Smith’s future on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“Hawks fans, Isaac Smith, staying,” Tom Browne said.

“He was linked to interest from the Gold Coast and potentially the Bulldogs, not going anywhere I’m told overnight.”

Browne also had an update on the potential Victorian destination for Adelaide’s Alex Keath and Sydney’s Zak Jones.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!