Wayne Schwass Discusses The Reaction To His Speech At Danny Frawley’s Funeral

Yesterday saw the footy world come together in memoriam for one of its favourite sons, Danny Frawley.

Many of Spud’s closest mates were in attendance and spoke, with speeches from Michael Roberts, Garry Lyon, Jason Dunstall, Stewart Loewe, Robert Harvey, Brendan Gale and many more.

Spud’s ex-Triple M colleague and mental health advocate Wayne Schwass gave a memorable speech that centred around dealing with mental health issues, looking after yourself and your mates, and his own friendship with Frawley.

Today Schwatta joined Lu & Matt for Breakfast on Triple M The Border to discuss the reaction to his emotional speech.

“I’ve been overwhelmed — I don’t know if that’s the right word, but that’s the word that comes to mind — with the way that it’s been received and the response” Schwass said.

“I said this to my dad this morning, he text me at quarter past four, he wasn’t able to sleep and he sent me a really beautiful message.

“My aim yesterday… was to just lead with an open heart.

“It’s something that I’m passionate about and I had a strong connection with Danny in regards to mental health, not only with regards to his own journey, but our shared belief that this is something that’s really important for Australia, and I’d like to think that he’d be sitting wherever he’s sitting right now with his dad and other people and he’d be pretty proud and pretty chuffed.”

Schwatta said the sentiment from his speech is universal.

“I think a lot of people could say the same thing, we could also extend that to people that we know,” he said.

“It doesn’t have to be a Danny Frawley, it could be anyone.

“Our family, our friends, your work colleagues.

“And I think it’s an unfortunately timely reminder that these conditions can affect any one of us, and we need to be really mindful and really careful that we don’t make assumptions based on what we think is happening in a person’s life.”

Schwass said Spud’s passing could be used as to educate.

“I think with Spud’s tragic passing, it’s a reminder to everybody that we’ve got a responsibility but also a wonderful opportunity that if we’re at all concerned about a loved one or a friend, have the conversations, as difficult as they are,” he said.

“Sometimes they’re uncomfortable, but just have them… I’ve said this many times, even on your show, one conversation — and I know this to be true — one conversation can not only change a person’s life, but that same conversation can save a person’s life.”

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline at 13 11 14.